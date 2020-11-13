 

MediciNova Announces Presentation of Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 04:00  |  76   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that Principal Investigators Leila Gobejishvili, PhD and Craig McClain, MD at the University of Louisville School of Medicine presented positive results of the in-vitro and in-vivo studies that evaluated MN-001 (tipelukast, referred to as D46 in the presentation) for its anti-liver fibrotic effect in human hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) and in an acute liver injury model at the Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX), the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

The study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova, Inc., and Drs. Craig McClain and Leila Gobejishvili, University of Louisville Alcohol Research Center and Hepatobiology and Toxicology Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

This study, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), one of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), sought to examine the pathogenic role of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) in hepatic stellate cell (HSC) activation and TGFβ1 (transforming growth factor beta 1) signaling. Specifically, the studies evaluated the effect of PDE4 inhibitors on attenuating fibrotic processes with an emphasis on HSC activation.

The highlights of the presentation entitled "Modulation of TGFβ1 signaling by interaction of cAMP effectors and TGFβ1 type I receptor in hepatic stellate cells" are as follows:

MN-001 (D46) significantly attenuated

  • TGFβ1 induced HSC activation
  • TGFβ1 mediated increase in HSC motility and contractility by reducing myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation and Endothelin-1
  • Fibrogenic signaling in a mouse acute carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced liver injury model, specifically,
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediciNova Announces Presentation of Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that Principal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
MediciNova, in Collaboration with the University of Sydney and the Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group, Announces Plans for a Multi-center, Phase 2b Study to Evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
21.10.20
MediciNova Appoints Carolyn Beaver to its Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair