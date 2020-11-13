MediciNova Announces Presentation of Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that Principal Investigators Leila Gobejishvili, PhD and Craig McClain, MD at the University of Louisville School of Medicine presented positive results of the in-vitro and in-vivo studies that evaluated MN-001 (tipelukast, referred to as D46 in the presentation) for its anti-liver fibrotic effect in human hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) and in an acute liver injury model at the Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX), the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).



The study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova, Inc., and Drs. Craig McClain and Leila Gobejishvili, University of Louisville Alcohol Research Center and Hepatobiology and Toxicology Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.