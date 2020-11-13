Keros Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its public offering of
2,600,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Keros from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering
expenses, are expected to be $130.0 million. All securities in the offering are being offered by Keros. In addition, Keros has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 390,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on November 12, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com.
