Keros Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,600,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Keros from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $130.0 million. All securities in the offering are being offered by Keros. In addition, Keros has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 390,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.