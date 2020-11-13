 

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Acquisition of $662 million CLO Platform and U.S. Investment Advisor Registration of Subsidiary

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mount Logan Management, LLC (“ML Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement entered into on August 21, 2020 (the “CLO Agreement”), has completed its acquisition from Garrison Investment Management LLC (“GIM”) and other sellers (collectively with GIM, “Sellers”) of the rights of GIM under certain investment management agreements, the general partnership interests of an affiliate of GIM under certain partnership agreements, the rights of certain Sellers under certain collateral management agreements relating to Garrison Funding 2018-1 LP (“2018 CLO”) and Garrison MML CLO 2019-1 LP (“2019 CLO” and together with the 2018 CLO, the “CLOs”) and the rights of certain Sellers under certain side letter agreements, for a purchase price of $3.0 million (the “Garrison Transaction”). A CLO, or collateralized loan obligation, is a portfolio of senior secured loans that is securitized into debt and equity-like tranches. As of June 30, 2020, the 2018 CLO and 2019 CLO had approximately $330 million and $332 million of assets under management (unaudited), respectively.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The registration of ML Management with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission opens many doors for potential asset management activities for new U.S. clients, the first of which being the management of Garrison’s CLO platform. Collateralized loan obligations are becoming a larger part of global debt markets each year and represent a significant market opportunity for Mount Logan. As part of this transaction, Mount Logan has gained nearly $700 million of assets under management, which is another step towards accelerating the transition of the Company to an asset-light business model.”

On November 6, 2020, ML Management’s registration as an investment adviser was granted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under section 203(c) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. ML Management is now registered to act in an investment advisory role for U.S. clients. In respect of the CLO Agreement, ML Management became the investment manager of the CLOs and is entitled to receive an annual management fee of 0.50%-0.60% of aggregate gross assets, paid quarterly, and subject to reductions based on caps, transaction fees, and fee-sharing arrangements.

