 

Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This announcement has been authorised by:

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Orocobre Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 November 2020
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details   Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close) 		  Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable) 		  Resolution Result
Resolution Resolution Type   For Against Proxy's
Discretion 		Abstain   For Against Abstain*   Carried /
Not Carried
3A Re-election of Director - Robert Hubbard Ordinary   160,633,771 7,916,416 248,629 1,238,439    168,920,318 7,914,841 1,238,439    Carried
  95.16% 4.69% 0.15%   95.52% 4.48%  
3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu Katayama Ordinary   167,892,890 744,841 264,417 1,135,107    173,508,832 3,429,659 1,135,107    Carried
  99.40% 0.44% 0.16%   98.06% 1.94%  
4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEO Ordinary   164,826,724 1,551,987 253,732 3,404,812    173,116,799 1,551,987 3,404,812    Carried
  98.91% 0.93% 0.16%   99.11% 0.89%  
4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO Ordinary   167,228,769 1,457,609 236,397 1,114,480    175,501,509 1,457,609 1,114,480    Carried
  99.00% 0.86% 0.14%   99.18% 0.82%  
5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020 Ordinary   167,407,016 453,439 254,690 1,922,110    175,662,177 451,864 1,954,014    Carried
  99.57% 0.27% 0.16%   99.74% 0.26%  
5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020 Ordinary   85,090,793 51,490,697 239,397 285,722    93,330,411 51,489,372 317,626    Carried
  62.19% 37.63% 0.18%   64.45% 35.55%  
6 Remuneration Report Ordinary   125,417,980 40,339,185 256,949 3,504,033    133,673,825 40,339,185 3,535,937    Carried
  75.54% 24.30% 0.16%   76.82% 23.18%  

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


Disclaimer

