 

Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 05:10  |  77   |   |   

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering (the “Offering”) of 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of certain private equity investment funds advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to settle and close on or about November 17, 2020.

Following the completion of the Offering, the Selling Stockholder will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 77 million shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 24% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as the underwriters for, the Offering.

The Offering will be made under an effective registration statement relating to these securities filed with the SEC and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering was filed on November 5, 2020 and may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and a copy of the final prospectus and final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed on EDGAR on the SEC website when available. Alternatively, Vertiv, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send these documents if contacted at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Vertiv Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering (the “Offering”) of 18 million …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering
04.11.20
Vertiv Delivers Strong Third Quarter Operating Performance
28.10.20
Vertiv Declares First-Ever Annual Dividend
14.10.20
Vertiv Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call