Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to settle and close on or about November 17, 2020.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering (the “Offering”) of 18 million shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of certain private equity investment funds advised by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Following the completion of the Offering, the Selling Stockholder will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 77 million shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 24% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of, and as the underwriters for, the Offering.

The Offering will be made under an effective registration statement relating to these securities filed with the SEC and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering was filed on November 5, 2020 and may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and a copy of the final prospectus and final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed on EDGAR on the SEC website when available. Alternatively, Vertiv, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send these documents if contacted at: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.