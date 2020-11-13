 

Light is life! Dutch city of Eindhoven connects the world with largest site-specific lighting artwork ever

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 05:53  |  50   |   |   

Kari Kola and Ivo Schoofs create their most epic light artwork piece in the Netherlands

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's annual GLOW light festival in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, is sending a message of hope to the world with the largest site-specific light artwork ever created. "Connecting the Dots" is an epic illumination spanning over 80km2, comprising over 1,500 LED lamps, 1,000, 90cm-wide, floating red dots and some 20,000 red dots in windows.

GLOW Eindhoven connects the world with the most epic light artwork ever

Today at 17:00 CET, Eindhoven will be wrapped in an enormous mantle of blue light speckled with thousands of fixed and floating illuminated red dots. This cosmic image is designed to remind us that light represents life and connects us. Visible from the safety of people's homes in Eindhoven, the blue and red glow is visible from 60 km up in the air. Worldwide, people can watch the livestream of the illumination, visible for an unspecified time-period. Livestream @17:45-18;00 CET: www.gloweindhoven.nl  

Connecting the Dots has three elements. The blue dome projected light above Eindhoven is by Finnish light artist Kari Kola, creator of the mountain illumination "Savage Beauty" in Ireland this year. Kola gained recognition in 2018 when he illuminated Stone Henge. The blue dome seeks a connection with nature and aims to create awareness for the planet. Dutch light artist Ivo Schoofs adds life with a sea of beautiful floating red dots, spreading light from inside and out. 1,000 recyclable balloons symbolise the sense of connection that people need. Inspired by Dutch designer Hugo Vrijdag, 20,000 primary school children have also created their own red GLOWdots. Organisers hope this will provide a much-needed reminder that none of us are alone.

Annually, around 750,000 people visit GLOW's inspiring light-based art installations. Despite GLOW 2020's cancellation, its organisers and Eindhoven's municipality, celebrating its 100th anniversary, wanted to create a magical moment repurposing GLOW's "light is life" spirit for one special edition.

"During these times when we cannot visit each other, work together in the office, play sports or go out, it is more important than ever to feel connected," explained John Jorritsma, Eindhoven's Mayor.

Contact: Gilliane Palmer, gilliane@gloweindhoven.nl, +31641899515

Notes to editors: 

  • Photography via PRNewswire/technical specifications and artist biographies upon request
  • Footage (available evening 12/11/2020) www.gloweindhoven.nl    

 

GLOW Eindhoven touches thousands of hearts worldwide by Connecting the Dots

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333823/GLOW_Eindhoven.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333824/GLOW_Connecting_the_Dots.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Light is life! Dutch city of Eindhoven connects the world with largest site-specific lighting artwork ever Kari Kola and Ivo Schoofs create their most epic light artwork piece in the Netherlands EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - This year's annual GLOW light festival in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, is sending a message of hope to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Synendos Therapeutics Raises CHF 20 Million in Series A Financing
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
GVC sets out a clear strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods