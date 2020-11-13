BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to $6 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced overnight public marketed offering to 25,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $6 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Company will shortly file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the “AR Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus dated November 11, 2020 to reflect the terms of the Offering. Copies of the AR Preliminary Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price equal to $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the ten trading day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common Share.

The Offering is made pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement, as amended, with the Underwriters, which grants the Underwriters an over-allotment option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units (or the components thereof) on the same terms and conditions of the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be $6.9 million.