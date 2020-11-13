 

Notice second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 06:44  |  49   |   |   

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on November 11, 2020. 

The Company Group's sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 were 2,931 million yen (1,833 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 606 million yen (loss of 1,383 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 669 million yen (loss of 477 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 2,829 million yen (net loss attributable to owners of parent of 536 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

The reports and announcements can be downloaded from the below link

https://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/prdainishihanki201111_e.pdf

Representative: Chairman and Representative
Director Nobuyoshi Fujisawa
(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)
Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani
(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

 

 

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced second quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on November 11, 2020.  The Company Group's sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Synendos Therapeutics Raises CHF 20 Million in Series A Financing
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
GVC sets out a clear strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods