 

Ascensia Diabetes Care Showcases The Crucial Support Nurses Provide People With Diabetes To Celebrate World Diabetes Day 2020

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company and maker of the CONTOUR range of blood glucose monitoring systems, is tomorrow celebrating the crucial role that nurses play in helping people manage their diabetes, as part of World Diabetes Day 2020. This campaign is designed to support the official theme, Nurses Make the Difference, which has been established by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

 

 

Ascensia's activities this year focus on thanking nurses for their tremendous efforts to help people with diabetes live their lives. In total, 28 people with diabetes (PWDs) from across the globe wrote letters to their nurses to express their appreciation and gratitude. These letters have been captured through emotive videos highlighting how nurses have guided, coached and supported them emotionally and physically throughout their diabetes journeys.

The campaign aims to reinforce the key role that nurses play in many areas of diabetes from diagnosis and prevention through to the management of the condition. These inspirational videos show how nurses have enabled and empowered PWDs to self-manage their condition, and do tasks that people without diabetes take for granted such as counting carbohydrates, calculating and giving insulin, monitoring blood glucose levels and using new technology to make it easier to live life to the full. It is also not just about the medical elements of diabetes management where nurses play a role, they are also crucial in recognizing and providing guidance to navigate through the emotional and mental impact that many people with diabetes and their families experience.

Rob Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care, explained: "According to figures from the IDF, around 9% of the world's adult population has diabetes, many of whom primarily self-manage their condition. Nurses are often the first and sometimes the only healthcare professional that they see in relation to their diabetes. This reinforces the critical role they play and the positive impact they can have for a person with diabetes.

