Nordex Group extends production capacity to 6 GW and increases production and sales

  • Sales of EUR 3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2020
  • EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent
  • Sale of European project development business to RWE completed successfully
  • Production output rises to 4.4 GW at the end of September
  • Order backlog remains strong at EUR 7.9 billion
  • Healthy demand for Delta4000 product series continues
  • Strategic target set to achieve EBITDA margin of 8 percent in 2022


Hamburg, 13 November 2020. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) today confirmed its preliminary figures announced on 9 November 2020. The Company increased its consolidated sales by 63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020 to EUR 3,167.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 1,943.0 million). This growth is mainly attributable to the significant increase in installations and production in the Projects segment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 70.8 million (9M/2019: EUR 60.2 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent (9M/2019: 3.1 percent). The sale of the European project development business had a positive effect on earnings, generating gross proceeds of around EUR 400 million, whereas the COVID-19 pandemic and significant non-recurring items depressed earnings.

Together with its preliminary figures, the Company also published its new guidance for 2020. The Nordex Group now expects to generate consolidated sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and an EBITDA margin of 2 percent. Capital expenditure is likely to amount to around EUR 170 million and the working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales is expected to be below minus 4 percent at the end of the year.

