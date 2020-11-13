Deutsche Wohnen SE: Solid results and a positive outlook for Deutsche Wohnen

Interim result as at 30 September 2020

Solid results and a positive outlook for Deutsche Wohnen

- Deutsche Wohnen reaffirms its promise that no tenant will lose their flat as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

- Increase in value of portfolio by the end of the year

- Further specific steps in the area of climate protection and sustainability

- Over 30,000 households contacted for the 2020 tenants' survey

Berlin, 13 November 2020. The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact all of our lives. In the course of this crisis, Deutsche Wohnen has adapted its operating procedures to make them more flexible and stands ready to support tenants - not least with its coronavirus support fund, which is unique in the housing sector. In the current partial lockdown, the hygiene protocols in the company and for contact with customers have once again been adapted to meet the relevant requirements. It remains the case that only a few tenants - in fact just over one per cent - have contacted Deutsche Wohnen to enquire about support because of financial hardship caused by this crisis. As Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "Fortunately, the number of tenants who have found themselves in financial difficulty has been small up to now. Nevertheless, we stand by our promise to all those who are or may be affected: No one needs to be worried about losing their flat as a result of the pandemic."

From an economic perspective, the crisis has had only a minor impact on Deutsche Wohnen up to now. Michael Zahn goes on to add, "The quality of our decidedly robust business model is particularly in evidence in the current climate of uncertainty. Accordingly, the Deutsche Wohnen share developed positively in the third quarter as well and has proved itself to be a secure and stable investment. This stability means that we are in a position to support particularly our commercial tenants throughout Germany in these difficult times and to make a contribution to maintaining vibrant neighborhoods and cities in the future as well."