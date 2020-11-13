 

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG records a positive third quarter in a difficult environment marked by the coronavirus crisis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 07:00  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG records a positive third quarter in a difficult environment marked by the coronavirus crisis

13.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total Group revenues decreased by 11.4% to EUR 1,098.2 million
- EBIT with EUR 21.6 million is significantly below the previous year's value of EUR 48.5 million
- The order backlog grew by 12.9% to EUR 1,199.7 million
- A new forecast was published on November 3

Schrobenhausen, Germany - The BAUER Group closed the first nine months of the year with a decrease of 11.4% in total Group revenues, from EUR 1,239.4 million to EUR 1,098.2 million. At EUR 21.6 million, EBIT was significantly below the previous year's value of EUR 48.5 million. The Group's earnings after taxes amounted to EUR -13.2 million (previous year: EUR - 0.4 million). At the end of June 2020, earnings after taxes were EUR -16.0 million.

The order backlog increased very significantly by 12.9% compared with the reference period in the previous year and also rose by 16.7% to EUR 1,199.7 million compared to the end of 2019. Very large order volumes were commissioned primarily in the Construction segment, including in Europe. Order intake decreased overall by 1.4%, from EUR 1,288.1 million to EUR 1,270.2 million.

The coronavirus pandemic continued to generate major challenges for the company, which predominantly affected the Construction and Equipment segments. The Resources segment has remained nearly unaffected and demonstrates a better development than the previous year in operational terms.

Business segments

With its three segments - Construction, Equipment and Resources - and its broadly diversified business model, the Group operates in more than 110 subsidiaries in some 70 countries around the world.

At EUR 484.3 million, total Group revenues in the Construction segment were on a par with the previous year's EUR 484.5 million. EBIT improved compared to the same period in the previous year, from EUR 0.6 million to EUR 5.8 million. In the previous year, the segment was significantly affected by a lack of orders and project postponements in the Far East which led to a considerable burden of fixed costs.

Disclaimer

