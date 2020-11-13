 

Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary figures for FY2020 show recovery of business performance in Q4; Positive growth forecast up to 2025

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary figures for FY2020 show recovery of business performance in Q4; Positive growth forecast up to 2025

13.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary figures for FY2020 show recovery of business performance in Q4; Positive growth forecast up to 2025

- According to preliminary figures, revenues in FY2020 at EUR 822.1 million (FY2019: EUR 951.3 million) and adjusted EBIT[1] margin at 11.8% (FY2019: 15.0%)

- FY2020 result at EUR 30.0 million (FY2019: EUR 80.9 million) and free cash flow before acquisitions at EUR 62.3 million (FY2019: EUR 89.9 million)

- Revenue of EUR 850 million to EUR 900 million expected for FY2021 with an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 12% to 13%; Stabilus aims to achieve average annual revenue growth of 6% up to 2025 and to return to an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 15%

Luxemburg/Koblenz, November 13, 2020 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, closed the fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, with a recovery in business performance in the fourth quarter according to preliminary figures.

In an environment that continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 222.8 million (Q4 FY2019: EUR 245.6 million), which was 9.3 percent (organically[1] 4.6 percent) below the same quarter of the previous year. Compared to the second and third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, a recovery in vehicle production was decisive for the improvement in revenues and margin development. In Q4 FY2020, the adjusted EBIT[1] margin amounted to 13.4 percent, up from 3.9 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

