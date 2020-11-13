 

EQS-News Relief, with Partner NeuroRx, Announces Enrollment of 150 Patients in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Relief, with Partner NeuroRx, Announces Enrollment of 150 Patients in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Relief, with Partner NeuroRx, Announces Enrollment of 150 Patients in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

  • Observations of rapid recovery on chest x-rays noted and no drug-related Serious Adverse Events reported
  • Relief also reports exercise of 500 million warrants by main shareholder GEM

Geneva, Switzerland, November 13, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") with its partner NeuroRx, Inc., announced that as of today, 150 patients (out of a targeted enrollment of 165) have been enrolled in the ongoing phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) for treating respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19. Respiratory failure is defined, according to FDA guidance, as the need for intensive care with mechanical ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, or high-flow nasal oxygen in order to sustain adequate levels of blood oxygen. So far, no drug-related serious adverse events have been reported.

There is currently no FDA-approved drug that has shown efficacy in patients who are already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with Respiratory Failure. Although NeuroRx and Relief are optimistic that RLF-100(TM) will also be effective in treating early COVID-19, the companies have focused first on those patients who have no available therapy and are at the highest risk of mortality. An open-label prospective study in patients with Critical COVID-19 has already shown a nine-fold hazard ratio advantage in both survival and recovery from respiratory failure (http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3665228) with both statistically significant (P < .001). More than 110 patients with similar severity have additionally been treated nationwide under an FDA-sanctioned Expanded Access Protocol (NCT04453839).

