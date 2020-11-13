AKWEL CONFIRMED UPTURN IN ACTIVITY IN Q3 2020
FRANCE, Thursday, 12 November 2020
CONFIRMED UPTURN IN ACTIVITY IN Q3 2020
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, is reporting consolidated turnover of €649.1 million for the first nine months of 2020, limiting the decline to -21.4% from the same period last year.
Consolidated turnover (1 January to 30 September 2020)
|In € millions - unaudited
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Like-for-like change (1)
|1st quarter
|273.5
|293.0
|-6.6%
|-5.9%
|2nd quarter
|113.6
|273.5
|-58.5%
|-57.8%
|3rd quarter
|262.0
|259.8
|+0.9%
|+6.7%
|Total for 9 months
|649.1
|826.3
|-21.4%
|-19.1%
(1) Comparing like-for-like figures.
