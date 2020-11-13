CONFIRMED UPTURN IN ACTIVITY IN Q3 2020

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, is reporting consolidated turnover of €649.1 million for the first nine months of 2020, limiting the decline to -21.4% from the same period last year.

Consolidated turnover (1 January to 30 September 2020)

In € millions - unaudited 2020 2019 Change Like-for-like change (1) 1st quarter 273.5 293.0 -6.6% -5.9% 2nd quarter 113.6 273.5 -58.5% -57.8% 3rd quarter 262.0 259.8 +0.9% +6.7% Total for 9 months 649.1 826.3 -21.4% -19.1%

(1) Comparing like-for-like figures.