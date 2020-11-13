Kiadis announces presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 13, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that five abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.



The ASH abstracts are now available online through the ASH conference website at www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.