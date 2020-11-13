Kiadis announces presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 13, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that five abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for
presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.
The ASH abstracts are now available online through the ASH conference website at www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.
Details of the oral presentation are as follows:
-
Oral Presentation #68: Haploidentical MbIL-21 Ex Vivo Expanded NK Cells (FC21-NK) for Patients with Multiple Relapsed and Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Presenter: Piyanuch Kongtim, MD
Affiliation: MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Session: 704. Immunotherapies: Beyond T to NK
Presentation Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020: 8:45 AM
Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
-
Poster #825: Optimizing Ex-vivo Expanded NK Cell- Mediated Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) Combined With NKTR-255 in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL),
Follicular Lymphoma (FL), and Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)
Presenter: Yaya Chu
Affiliation: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
Session: 203. Lymphocytes, Lymphocyte Activation, and Immunodeficiency, including HIV and Other Infections: Poster I
Presentation Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM Poster Hall
-
Poster #2151: A Phase I Trial of Incorporating Natural Killer (K-NK) Cells for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Molecular Residual Disease after Tyrosine Kinase
Inhibitor (TKI) Therapy
Presenter: Lindsay Rein, MD
Affiliation: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
Session: 632. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Therapy: Poster II
Presentation Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM, Poster Hall
-
Poster #2341: BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) to Prevent Post-Transplant Relapse in AML and MDS (NK-REALM)
Presenter: Sumithira Vasu, MD
Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Session: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster II
Presentation Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM, Poster Hall
-
Poster #2347: A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Third-Party Natural Killer Cells for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and
Myelodysplastic Syndrome
