DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: On track to meet FY 2020 guidance following third quarter results in-line with expectations 13.11.2020 / 07:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of third quarter results for fiscal year 2020



On track to meet FY 2020 guidance following third quarter results in-line with expectations



- Q3 core revenues at EUR 117.2 million (excl construction work), up 1% year on year (like for like)

- Reported EBITDA in Q3 adjusted for one-off costs related to strategic review at EUR 57.6 million, up 1% year on year

- Capex at EUR 33.7 million in Q3, down 19% year on year reflecting cautious approach to investments in the pandemic

- Management confirms FY 2020 guidance pro-forma for one-off costs in relation to its strategic review



Berlin, 13 November 2020. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fiber network operators, today published its third quarter results for fiscal year 2020.

Also in the third quarter of 2020, Tele Columbus progressed with a solid performance and continued to operate largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the consumer business, Q3 marked the sixth consecutive quarter of organic Internet RGU growth amounting to 7,000 net additions. Telephony RGU also improved annually as well as sequentially and amounted to 4,000 net additions. In the TV segment, the negative trend on basic linear TV of previous quarters continued, resulting in a customer base decrease of 15,000 RGUs. At the same time, the Premium TV customer base expanded by 2,000 RGUs in Q3.

PŸUR Business, the B2B unit of Tele Columbus, continued its double-digit growth in the third quarter of 2020 with revenues increasing by 25% year-on-year. While the Q3 performance was additionally supported by project-related hardware sales, overall demand for B2B carrier solutions, classical ISP as well as data centre services remains strong. Year-on-year, the B2B unit's Q3 contribution margin increased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 8.2 million.