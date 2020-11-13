adesso SE continues solid growth track in third quarter of 2020 with record-breaking sales and significant rise in operating earnings / Full-year sales and EBITDA guidance raised

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement adesso SE continues solid growth track in third quarter of 2020 with record-breaking sales and significant rise in operating earnings / Full-year sales and EBITDA guidance raised 13.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

* Sales up by 21 % to EUR 137.8 million in third quarter

* EBITDA reaches new quarterly high of EUR 25.5 million (previous year: EUR 10.9 million)

* Sales up 17 % to EUR 383.9 million after first nine months of the year; EBITDA increases to EUR 47.1 million (previous year: EUR 28.9 million)

* Further disruptions due to COVID-19 possible in fourth quarter

* Full-year sales and EBITDA guidance raised

adesso SE increased its sales revenues quarter on quarter and year on year to a new record level of EUR 137.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Growth was mainly driven by the expansion of business activities in Germany and abroad, as well as by the successful conclusion of licensing agreements in product business. The EBITDA margin improved to 18.5 % (Q3/2019: 9.6 %) on account of a further noticeable increase in capacity utilisation, Q3 having the most working days of any quarter this year, the generation of first significant licensing revenues and significant cost cutting due to COVID-19. After the first nine months of the year, sales increased by 17 % to EUR 383.9 million, while operating earnings (EBITDA) came to EUR 47.1 million (previous year: EUR 28.9 million). Driven primarily by the high demand for digitalisation solutions in IT service business, adesso achieved record-breaking sales and EBITDA in spite of the COVID-19-related restrictions, which had a particular impact in the second quarter. On this basis, the Executive Board has raised the full-year guidance for 2020 to more than EUR 500 million for sales and EUR 55 million to 65 million for EBITDA, based on the preliminary figures.