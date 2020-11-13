NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US

Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Webinar to Take Place Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 4pm Central European Time (CET)

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 13, 2020 - Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that it will host an Expert Perspectives webinar on Innovative IO approaches for the treatment of HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4pm Central European Time.

The call will feature presentations by Peter Kaufman, M.D. (University of Vermont) and Javier Cortes, M.D., Ph.D. (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and the great need for new approaches in treating patients with HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer where innovation has fallen short. Drs. Kaufman and Cortes will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Gökhan Batur, Polyphor's Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Weber, Polyphor's Chief Medical and Development Officer, will give a short update on the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in combination with eribulin, versus eribulin alone in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. They will further speak to balixafortide's significant potential and innovative approach in combination with other breast cancer treatment regimens.

This KOL event is restricted to participants outside the U.S., Australia and Japan.

Dr. Peter A. Kaufman, M.D. is an active clinician, specializing in the care and treatment of patients with breast cancer, and a leader in both clinical and translational research. He is currently Professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at University of Vermont (UVM) and a member of the faculty of the UVM Cancer Center.