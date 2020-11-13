 

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 07:30  |  43   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

13-Nov-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US

Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

 

Webinar to Take Place Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 4pm Central European Time (CET)

 

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 13, 2020 - Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that it will host an Expert Perspectives webinar on Innovative IO approaches for the treatment of HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4pm Central European Time.

The call will feature presentations by Peter Kaufman, M.D. (University of Vermont) and Javier Cortes, M.D., Ph.D. (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and the great need for new approaches in treating patients with HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer where innovation has fallen short. Drs. Kaufman and Cortes will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Gökhan Batur, Polyphor's Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Weber, Polyphor's Chief Medical and Development Officer, will give a short update on the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in combination with eribulin, versus eribulin alone in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. They will further speak to balixafortide's significant potential and innovative approach in combination with other breast cancer treatment regimens.

This KOL event is restricted to participants outside the U.S., Australia and Japan.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. Peter A. Kaufman, M.D. is an active clinician, specializing in the care and treatment of patients with breast cancer, and a leader in both clinical and translational research. He is currently Professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at University of Vermont (UVM) and a member of the faculty of the UVM Cancer Center.

Seite 1 von 3
Polyphor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer 13-Nov-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal: EBITDA annähernd auf Vorjahresniveau
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit Wertberichtigung auf ED&F Man-Beteiligung
Lloyd Fonds AG erreicht AuM-Anstieg in 2020 auf 1,4 Mrd. EUR
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG beantragt Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung. Nachhaltige Sanierung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor schließt die Rekrutierung von Patientinnen in der Phase-III-Studie mit Balixafortide bei metastasierendem Brustkrebs ab (deutsch)
29.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor schließt die Rekrutierung von Patientinnen in der Phase-III-Studie mit Balixafortide bei metastasierendem Brustkrebs ab
29.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor completes recruitment in Phase III trial of balixafortide in metastatic breast cancer
29.10.20
Polyphor completes recruitment in Phase III trial of balixafortide in metastatic breast cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
7
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz
24.01.20
4
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor ernennt Gökhan Batur zum Chief Executive Officer