 

DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Considerable impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sales and the result

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Considerable impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sales and the result

13.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Program of measures to secure earnings and liquidity taking effect
- According to current estimates, the trough is likely to have bottomed out
- Further milestones on the way to low CO2 steel production

In the first nine months of the financial year 2020, the Salzgitter Group recorded a pre-tax result of €- 224.4 million in a market environment severely impacted by the economic disruptions caused by the Corona pandemic. After the second quarter in which the Group's subsidiaries reported capacity utilization reductions of up to 70% compared with 2019, order intake gradually recovered from the early summer months onward. In combination with the measures implemented at short notice to secure earnings and liquidity, the results of the Strip Steel, Trading and Technology business units recovered partly discernibly in the third quarter.

The Salzgitter Group's external sales declined by around one fifth to € 5,264.3 million due to lower volumes and prices (9M 2019: € 6,637.3 million). The pre-tax result came in at €- 224.4 million (9M 2019: €+40.7 million). A countereffect emanated from the contribution of € 53.4 million (9M 2019: € 78.1 million) from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity. An after-tax result that stood at €- 243.0 million (9M 2019: €- 29.8 million) brings earnings per share to €- 4.54 (9M 2019: €- 0.63) and return on capital employed to - 8.1% (9M 2019: +2.5%). The equity ratio of 32.9% remained stable (9M 2019: 32.8%) and underscores the still sound balance sheet of the Salzgitter Group.

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann elaborates on the current situation: "We reacted quickly and rigorously to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through the measures we took to secure earnings and liquidity. We are therefore on track, despite the significantly greater challenges in the current financial year, to achieving a pre-tax result in the year-earlier range excluding potential special effects in the context of the annual accounts. At the same time, we are forging ahead with securing the mid- and long-term future of the Salzgitter Group: Following the feasibility study agreed in June for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, we implemented further key components of our decarbonization strategy in the third quarter through commissioning the Salzgitter wind farm and taking delivery of the world's most powerful high-temperature electrolyzer for the energy-efficient generation of hydrogen at Salzgitter Flachstahl. It gives me great pleasure that we will be in a position to offer our customers CO2-reduced, green strip steel before the end of 2020."

