 

DGAP-News EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 08:00  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020

13.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020

- Revenue up by 16 percent in the third quarter

- EBITDA rises to EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR 499 thousand)

- Earnings target achieved after only nine months

- New recurring business volume of EUR 4.03 million

- 576 customers with new COCKPIT contract, ytd

 

Munich - 13 November 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) reports a solid 3rd quarter of 2020 and even reached the earnings corridor it had projected for the entire financial year ahead of time. In the months of July to September, the group achieved sales revenue of EUR 9.17 million (previous year: EUR 7.88 million). Its EBITDA rose to EUR 1.3 million, taking into account the financial reporting provisions for leases under IFRS 16 (EUR 826 thousand in adjusted terms). The group's profit for the year stood at EUR -561 thousand and earnings per share at EUR -0.08 in relation to the number of shares after the split in October.

After nine months, the figure of New ARR, indicating the contractually concluded new recurring business volume, amounts to EUR 4.03 million (previous year: EUR 2.18 million). The onboarding of customers to the new COCKPIT went as anticipated and rose strongly. 576 new contracts have been concluded so far, and 209 new customers (SaaS) could be acquired.

Furthermore, the group reported the following figures for the first nine months, adjusted by the company ARIVA.DE AG which was deconsolidated after the first half of 2019: Sales revenue of EUR 27.62 million (EUR 23.09 million) which is a growth of 20% compared with the previous year' period. Its EBITDA went up to EUR 4.30 million (previous year EUR 392 thousand), taking into account IFRS 16, and the group's profit for the year stood at EUR -444 thousand. Earnings per share amount to EUR -0.06.

Seite 1 von 5
EQS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020 DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020 13.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EQS Group AG continues growth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG beantragt Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung. Nachhaltige Sanierung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit Wertberichtigung auf ED&F Man-Beteiligung
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma will Present at German Equity Forum and Provides Update on Partner Activities for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG setzt Wachstum im 3. Quartal 2020 fort (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG setzt Wachstum im 3. Quartal 2020 fort
11.11.20
EQS: Hohe Wachstumsziele
09.11.20
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihr Ticket für die 'ECEC 2021'
09.11.20
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021
05.11.20
Original-Research: GBC Best of m:access 2020 (von GBC AG): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.08.20
455
Equitystory eine sehr interesante Aktie