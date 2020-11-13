DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures EQS Group AG continues growth trajectory in the 3rd quarter of 2020 13.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenue up by 16 percent in the third quarter

- EBITDA rises to EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR 499 thousand)

- Earnings target achieved after only nine months

- New recurring business volume of EUR 4.03 million

- 576 customers with new COCKPIT contract, ytd

Munich - 13 November 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) reports a solid 3rd quarter of 2020 and even reached the earnings corridor it had projected for the entire financial year ahead of time. In the months of July to September, the group achieved sales revenue of EUR 9.17 million (previous year: EUR 7.88 million). Its EBITDA rose to EUR 1.3 million, taking into account the financial reporting provisions for leases under IFRS 16 (EUR 826 thousand in adjusted terms). The group's profit for the year stood at EUR -561 thousand and earnings per share at EUR -0.08 in relation to the number of shares after the split in October.



After nine months, the figure of New ARR, indicating the contractually concluded new recurring business volume, amounts to EUR 4.03 million (previous year: EUR 2.18 million). The onboarding of customers to the new COCKPIT went as anticipated and rose strongly. 576 new contracts have been concluded so far, and 209 new customers (SaaS) could be acquired.

Furthermore, the group reported the following figures for the first nine months, adjusted by the company ARIVA.DE AG which was deconsolidated after the first half of 2019: Sales revenue of EUR 27.62 million (EUR 23.09 million) which is a growth of 20% compared with the previous year' period. Its EBITDA went up to EUR 4.30 million (previous year EUR 392 thousand), taking into account IFRS 16, and the group's profit for the year stood at EUR -444 thousand. Earnings per share amount to EUR -0.06.