 

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 08:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk

13-Nov-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk

Berlin, 13 November 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased revenues by 25.2% to €510.6 million in the first nine months of 2020 despite the challenges of the
COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA even increased by 30.8% to €52.8 million and reached a margin of 10.4%. In the third quarter of 2020, revenues of €181.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of €24.1 million significantly exceeded expectations. The high adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% underlines the resilience of the MBB group.

This positive development was mainly driven by the Service & Infrastructure segment, which generated total revenues of €277.7 million in the first nine months. What stands out in particular is the development of the Friedrich Vorwerk group, which benefits from significant investments into the European clean energy transition. In the first three quarters, these led to revenues of €221.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.8%. In order to further accelerate the strong growth of the company, Friedrich Vorwerk is currently evaluating potential growth options, which may include an IPO.

Based on the positive business development, MBB confirms its outlook for revenues of more than €660 million for the fiscal year 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 10%. With a net liquidity of €213.2 million, of which €181.5 million are attributable to the holding company, MBB considers itself to be excellently positioned for new acquisitions and expects an increase in possible acquisition opportunities in the coming months.

The complete interim statement is available at www.mbb.com.


MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@MBB.com
www.MBB.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

13-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147920

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147920  13-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147920&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMBB Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk 13-Nov-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG beantragt Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung. Nachhaltige Sanierung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit Wertberichtigung auf ED&F Man-Beteiligung
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma will Present at German Equity Forum and Provides Update on Partner Activities for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE steigert in den ersten neun Monaten den Umsatz auf 511 Mio. EUR bei mehr als 10 % EBITDA-Marge und prüft Wachstumsoptionen für Friedrich Vorwerk (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE steigert in den ersten neun Monaten den Umsatz auf 511 Mio. € bei mehr als 10 % EBITDA-Marge und prüft Wachstumsoptionen für Friedrich Vorwerk

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
1.716
MBB Industries AG - Erstthread
29.10.20
6
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt MBB SE auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 100 Euro