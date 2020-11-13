DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk 13-Nov-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk

Berlin, 13 November 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased revenues by 25.2% to €510.6 million in the first nine months of 2020 despite the challenges of the

COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA even increased by 30.8% to €52.8 million and reached a margin of 10.4%. In the third quarter of 2020, revenues of €181.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of €24.1 million significantly exceeded expectations. The high adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% underlines the resilience of the MBB group.

This positive development was mainly driven by the Service & Infrastructure segment, which generated total revenues of €277.7 million in the first nine months. What stands out in particular is the development of the Friedrich Vorwerk group, which benefits from significant investments into the European clean energy transition. In the first three quarters, these led to revenues of €221.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.8%. In order to further accelerate the strong growth of the company, Friedrich Vorwerk is currently evaluating potential growth options, which may include an IPO.

Based on the positive business development, MBB confirms its outlook for revenues of more than €660 million for the fiscal year 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 10%. With a net liquidity of €213.2 million, of which €181.5 million are attributable to the holding company, MBB considers itself to be excellently positioned for new acquisitions and expects an increase in possible acquisition opportunities in the coming months.

The complete interim statement is available at www.mbb.com.



