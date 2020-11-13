 

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Acquires 2,800 Property Units

PRESS RELEASE

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Acquires 2,800 Property Units

- Real estate inventory grows to around 5,200 units

- Significant surge in growth: Inventory more than doubles

- Foundation laid for sustainable and profitable growth

 

Berlin, 13 November 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, continues its dynamic expansion. The company acquired 2,800 units. The portfolio comprises 2,789 residential and 11 commercial units. This brings ACCENTRO's total inventory up to around 5,200 units. At the stroke of a pen, its inventory more than doubled. "We have significantly speeded up our growth with this acquisition," explained Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

The attractiveness of the flats for tenants is to be further enhanced through modernisation measures. To this end, ACCENTRO will rely on the experience and network in asset and property management that was built up over many years. "Value-added improvements in combination with our successful sales to private and institutional investors will sustainably boost the profitability of our business model," said Schriewer.

Further Growth Planned

"We will keep expanding our real estate portfolio," as Schriewer explained: "We do have the financial flexibility that we need for moving ahead. At the same time, we can rely on the long-term, structural growth of Germany's residential property market as a safe foundation of our success," said Schriewer.

"The acquired portfolio will help us strengthen our position in attractive locations," said Schriewer. The flats are spread across several cities, including among others Berlin, Leipzig, Halle and Gera, and benefit without exception from a sound inner-city infrastructure and convenient access to municipal and regional public transportation. The portfolio has a lettable area of around 180,000 square metres.

