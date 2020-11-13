Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) Injection as a Long-term Preventive Treatment Option in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the final results from the Phase 3 HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study Open-label Extension (OLE) showing that TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) helped prevent and reduce the frequency of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks long term in patients 12 years of age and older who received treatment for a mean (standard deviation) duration of 29.6 (8.2) months.1 Results were consistent with the safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO in the pivotal trial. The mean (min, max) HAE attack rate was reduced by 87.4% (-100; 852.8) overall versus baseline (N=212) and in a pre-specified exploratory endpoint, nearly 70% (68.9%) of patients treated with TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks experienced an attack-free period of more than 12 months (n=209).1, 2 The data are being presented at the 2020 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting and will also be published in the November issue of ACAAI’s journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

“The unpredictability of HAE attacks has a significant impact on the lives of HAE patients. HAE is a lifelong condition, so reducing the frequency and severity of attacks is an important therapeutic goal for many individuals living with HAE,” said Marc A. Riedl, M.D., investigator in the HELP Study OLE and Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director, U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association Center at the University of California, San Diego. “The original placebo-controlled HELP Study demonstrated the efficacy and safety of TAKHZYRO over 26 weeks. The results from the open-label extension study are encouraging as they show that TAKHZYRO may help prevent attacks over the long term with continued treatment.”

The original Phase 3 HELP Study was conducted in 125 patients aged 12 years and older over 26 weeks, making it the largest randomized, controlled prevention study in HAE, with the longest active treatment duration, to date.3 The HELP Study OLE was designed to evaluate the long-term safety (primary endpoint) and efficacy of TAKHZYRO for up to 2.5 years. The complete results were based on data collected between May 2016 and October 2019 and included 109 rollover patients who were originally evaluated in the HELP Study, and 103 eligible non-rollover patients who did not participate in the initial study but had experienced at least one HAE attack in 12 weeks.1