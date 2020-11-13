 

Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių bankas AB has received the notification of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached). 

Director of Securities Accounting Department Jolanta Dobiliauskienė is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669. 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3Q of 2020
10.11.20
Information delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 3Q of 2020
09.11.20
Correction: Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 3Q 2020
05.11.20
Šiaulių bankas will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for 3Q of 2020
30.10.20
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 3Q 2020
26.10.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
15.10.20
Optimization of the Šiaulių Bankas Group Structure