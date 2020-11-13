 

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) unveils curved side-mounted capacitive sensor for mobile devices

Expands capacitive portfolio with uniquely curved sensor, enabling greater design flexibility while improving user experience.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announces the launch of a new slim and curved capacitive touch sensor for biometric authentication. Following the success of the FPC1540 sensor, the uniquely curved FPC1542 sensor is set to enable innovation in the latest borderless smartphone designs.

As demand for side-mounted touch sensors grows, the curved sensor offers OEMs enhanced design flexibility while improving user experience with a seamlessly integrated sensor that can double as power button or volume control, or be used to operate the camera shutter and to scroll. The sensor can be coated in a range of colors to complement the aesthetics of the smartphone design.

FPC1542 expands Fingerprints’ portfolio of capacitive sensors, that are now integrated on the front, back and side of over 455 different mobile device models.

“As smartphone design continues to improve user experience, biometrics continues to act as an enabler for innovation and differentiation,” comments Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints. “Being a leader in the capacitive sensor market, we have seen a growing demand for sensors that offer maximum design flexibility without compromising on security or functionality. With the launch of this new sensor, we bring something truly unique to mobile OEMs, taking enhanced user experience and optimized designs to the next level.”

Fingerprints will start volume shipments in Q4 2020 and expects the first smartphone using FPC1542 to be launched in Q1 2021.

For more information about Fingerprints’ mobile device solutions, visit the website.

 

About Fingerprints
 Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.

