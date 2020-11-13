 

DJI's Latest AGRAS T20 Drone Makes Agricultural Spraying Easier, Smarter And Safer

Robust Modular Design, Omnidirectional Digital Radar, And Optimized Precision Spraying Module Transform Farming With Digital Insights And Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in drone and camera technology, is again transforming farming with its latest agriculture drone, the DJI AGRAS T20. This durable, high-performance and intelligent precision agriculture spraying drone packs impressive features into a modular and portable design, making it accessible and scalable for farmers who are ready to apply digital insights and automated spray technology into their operations. The DJI AGRAS T20 is optimized to work in the most complicated environments and different agricultural lands, from its easy autonomous flight planning and terrain-sensing radar, to its extended flight time, high payload capacity, and off-the-grid power options. The DJI AGRAS T20 is now available for pre-orders in select countries and regions.

Upgraded Spraying System For Improved Accuracy And Efficiency

The DJI AGRAS T20 can carry a maximum payload of 20kg, and the layout of the nozzles have been optimized to achieve a 20% improvement on the uniformity of spray droplets and the effective spray width of 7 meters. The DJI AGRAS T20 is equipped with 8 nozzles and high-volume pumps that can spray at a rate of up to 6 L/min. A highly optimized wind field produces droplets ideal in size and consistency. With the new 4-channel electromagnetic flow meter design, it can monitor and control the four hoses individually, ensuring an efficient flow rate for each nozzle.

Durable Design With Enhanced Safety Features

The DJI AGRAS T20 is equipped with an Omnidirectional Digital Radar system, which is able to detect obstacles from all horizontal directions. It can also automatically circumvent obstacles while flying over various terrains, ensuring a high level of operational safety. With this radar system, the AGRAS T20 can adapt to some of the most challenging environments thanks to its strong resistance to dust and water thanks to an impressive IP67 rating. The DJI AGRAS T20 can also withstand splashes when cleaning the aircraft body with water.

