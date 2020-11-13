Interim report 1st January – 30th September 2020

The third quarter was marked by some momentous events in the company’s history. Terranet took an important step in its development with its image analysis sensor VoxelFlow, a technological advance that offers an increase in performance from 200 to 200,000 voxels per second. VoxelFlow will be presented at the upcoming Daimler-Mercedes Benz Startup Autobahn Expo in 2021.

Despite uncertainties regarding the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Terranet was able to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Daimler in early October. This MoU reaffirms the collaboration that has already been initiated and addresses future plans and ambitions to collaborate with Daimler in the product development and market launch phases once the first prototype has been tested and verified.

Due to the success of the new share issue the company carried out during Q2, the company was able to significantly strengthen its ownership base by bringing in new long-term owners who have expressed their confidence in Terranet. As a result of this ownership change and a clear path forward for the company, there has also been a restructuring of the board, with Göran Janson stepping in as the new chairman of the board at an EGM that was convened in early September.