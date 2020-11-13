 

Interim report 1st January – 30th September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 08:30  |  71   |   |   

Third quarter 1st July – 30th September 2020

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 0 thousand (604)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK -6,681 thousand (-7,873)
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -7,342 thousand (-9,790)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -5,216 thousand (-8,460)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 20,717 thousand (11,569)
  • Diluted and undiluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.40)

Interim period 1st January – 30th September 2020

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 715 thousand (824)
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK -22,236 thousand (-28,503)
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -25,358 thousand (-31,823)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -23,382 thousand (-23,836)
  • Diluted and undiluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.23 (-1.31)
  • The preferential rights issue and offset issues were registered in July. The preferential rights issue raised MSEK 35.1 in liquid assets for the company after issue costs

Comments from the CEO

The third quarter was marked by some momentous events in the company’s history. Terranet took an important step in its development with its image analysis sensor VoxelFlow, a technological advance that offers an increase in performance from 200 to 200,000 voxels per second. VoxelFlow will be presented at the upcoming Daimler-Mercedes Benz Startup Autobahn Expo in 2021.

Despite uncertainties regarding the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Terranet was able to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Daimler in early October. This MoU reaffirms the collaboration that has already been initiated and addresses future plans and ambitions to collaborate with Daimler in the product development and market launch phases once the first prototype has been tested and verified.

Due to the success of the new share issue the company carried out during Q2, the company was able to significantly strengthen its ownership base by bringing in new long-term owners who have expressed their confidence in Terranet.  As a result of this ownership change and a clear path forward for the company, there has also been a restructuring of the board, with Göran Janson stepping in as the new chairman of the board at an EGM that was convened in early September.

Disclaimer

12.11.20
Volvo Veteran Joins Terranet AB as CFO
27.10.20
Warrants of series TO1 B were subscribed to approximately 94 percent and Terranet receives approximately SEK 34.2 million
20.10.20
TerraNet AB Signs MoU with Mercedes-Benz AG
19.10.20
Mangold publishes new analysis of TerraNet with a buy recommendation and target price of SEK 2.50