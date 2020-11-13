 

BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC):

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerging leader in cannabis-infused beverages BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units (the “Units) at an offering price of $0.50 per Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.0 million (the “Offering”).

“We’re very pleased with the show of confidence we’re seeing from prospective investors,” said John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer at BevCanna. “As we approach commercialization of our products in the Canadian market and are seeing significant progress in our U.S. cannabidiol and natural products strategy, we will use the funds to accelerate our cannabis and traditional CPG strategies in both markets. This will further solidify our leadership position within the North American beverage and natural products landscape.”

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to provide working capital support for:

  • Expansion of the Company’s Canadian cannabis operations in anticipation of receipt of its Health Canada issued Standard Processing License, and the subsequent commercialization of BevCanna’s house brand and white-label client products throughout Canada
  • Continued growth of Pure Therapy, BevCanna’s U.S. nutraceutical and hemp-CBD e-commerce platform
  • Progression of the Company’s retail commercialization strategy for its house brand beverages
  • Evaluation of prospective M&A opportunities

The Offering

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Offering. The terms of the Offering are subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

There is no minimum aggregate proceeds amount that is required to close the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation. Qualifying subscribers who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the investor relations contact information set forth below.

