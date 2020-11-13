 

Designer Parfums and F1 launch the official F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 09:00  |  54   |   |   

Five unique unisex scents created by Master Perfumers and bottle designs by Ross Lovegrove now available on f1fragrances.com

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the official F1 Collector's Editions, that included three exclusive, limited edition, luxury art pieces by visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, Designer Parfums and Formula 1 are delighted to announce the European launch of the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection. Five beautifully crafted, luxurious, Haute Perfumery scents capture the quintessence of Formula 1 in uniquely designed bottles, housed in impressive 3D printed exoskeletons, take F1 enthusiasts and lovers of avant-garde perfumery on an amazing olfactive journey through the exciting story of a Formula 1 race.

F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection

The F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection fuses next generation ingredients with classic materials – resulting in innovative, daring perfumes. Inspired by the passion, advanced technology, and glamour of Formula 1, each fragrance exudes its own story about courage, performance, determination, fearlessness and victory.

The collection epitomises the roar of the engines, the tension on the grid, the bravery of the drivers and the victory celebrations on the podium, which grips over half a billion Formula 1 fans around the globe with excitement.

As a world first in the fragrance industry, the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection has been designed utilising the latest digital light synthesis 3D printing technology. Visionary Ross Lovegrove has created an intricate and stunning technopolymeric resin-based exoskeleton to house the elegant, aerodynamic fragrance bottle inspired by the elegant lines of an F1 car chassis.

Fans can choose from five sophisticated Haute Parfumerie scents , each depicting the thrills and excitement of an F1 race. Varying from classical themes to audacious options, the F1 Engineered Collection is harmoniously orchestrated by some of the world's top master perfumers: Emilie Coppermann, Alexandra Carlin, Aliénor Massenet, Louise Turner, Fabrice Pellegrin and Pierre Gueros.

The collection includes:

PRECIOUS METTLE

Inspired by PRE-RACE moments and the drivers' COURAGE

A homage to the brave drivers who pioneered F1, the risk-takers with nerves of steel who put their lives on the line. Precious Mettle is a fresh, intense, woody fragrance with a metallic twist that drives the sense of courageousness. An opening accord of bracing citrus, crystallised with freshness – with the silvery, metallic quality of pink pepper and elemi. The mineral warmth of ambroxan creates a weightless body, enriched with the daring woody character of akigalawood.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Designer Parfums and F1 launch the official F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection Five unique unisex scents created by Master Perfumers and bottle designs by Ross Lovegrove now available on f1fragrances.com LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Following the launch of the official F1 Collector's Editions, that included three …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Huawei's Ken Hu: 5G Creates New Value for Industries and New Growth Opportunities
Okayama University research: Skipping a beat -- a novel method to study heart attacks
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods