Designer Parfums and F1 launch the official F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the official F1 Collector's Editions, that included three exclusive, limited edition, luxury art pieces by visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, Designer Parfums and Formula 1 are delighted to announce the European launch of the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection . Five beautifully crafted, luxurious, Haute Perfumery scents capture the quintessence of Formula 1 in uniquely designed bottles, housed in impressive 3D printed exoskeletons, take F1 enthusiasts and lovers of avant-garde perfumery on an amazing olfactive journey through the exciting story of a Formula 1 race.

Five unique unisex scents created by Master Perfumers and bottle designs by Ross Lovegrove now available on f1fragrances.com

The F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection fuses next generation ingredients with classic materials – resulting in innovative, daring perfumes. Inspired by the passion, advanced technology, and glamour of Formula 1, each fragrance exudes its own story about courage, performance, determination, fearlessness and victory.

The collection epitomises the roar of the engines, the tension on the grid, the bravery of the drivers and the victory celebrations on the podium, which grips over half a billion Formula 1 fans around the globe with excitement.

As a world first in the fragrance industry, the F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection has been designed utilising the latest digital light synthesis 3D printing technology. Visionary Ross Lovegrove has created an intricate and stunning technopolymeric resin-based exoskeleton to house the elegant, aerodynamic fragrance bottle inspired by the elegant lines of an F1 car chassis.

Fans can choose from five sophisticated Haute Parfumerie scents , each depicting the thrills and excitement of an F1 race. Varying from classical themes to audacious options, the F1 Engineered Collection is harmoniously orchestrated by some of the world's top master perfumers: Emilie Coppermann, Alexandra Carlin, Aliénor Massenet, Louise Turner, Fabrice Pellegrin and Pierre Gueros.

The collection includes:

PRECIOUS METTLE

Inspired by PRE-RACE moments and the drivers' COURAGE

A homage to the brave drivers who pioneered F1, the risk-takers with nerves of steel who put their lives on the line. Precious Mettle is a fresh, intense, woody fragrance with a metallic twist that drives the sense of courageousness. An opening accord of bracing citrus, crystallised with freshness – with the silvery, metallic quality of pink pepper and elemi. The mineral warmth of ambroxan creates a weightless body, enriched with the daring woody character of akigalawood.