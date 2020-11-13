 

W&W Group firmly on track

- Consolidated net profit reaches EUR 170.4 million after nine months.

- Good levels of new business in construction financing and in the insurance segments, as well as rigorous cost management.

- Further expansion of new digital products.

- Executive Board Chair Jürgen A. Junker: "Our successful digitisation of products and processes guarantees close personal service and customer confidence - particularly in this age of the coronavirus."

 

The Wüstenrot & Württembergische Group (W&W) is firmly on track in the third quarter of 2020. Despite restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and volatility in the financial and capital markets, the Group achieved a solid consolidated net profit amounting to EUR 170.4 million (previous year: EUR 220.0 million). The third quarter alone accounted for 63.4 million, following 44.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. Continuing high levels of new business, efficiency improvements resulting from digitisation and rigorous cost management, as well as a favourable claims experience, all had a positive effect on business performance. After nine months, the Group's general administrative expenses were down by 5.2 per cent from the corresponding figure in the previous year. The financial result further includes charges from the valuation of equities and debt-financing instruments, as well as risk provision. The Executive Board sticks by its net income expectation for the whole of 2020.

Jürgen A. Junker, Chair of the Executive Board of W&W AG: "The first nine months of this year clearly demonstrated that the move by our Group into a digital future, with considerable investment in new products and more efficient processes, has significantly enhanced the resilience and competitiveness of the W&W Group. In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, zero and negative interest rates and increasingly stringent regulations, we are a company moving forward, continuously developing our range of services and gaining customers and market share. Thanks to modern digital communications, we also maintain close contact with our customers, who particularly need our full support in uncertain times such as these. The recent restrictions to public life in Germany show that we still do well to enhance our competitiveness. There is still hope that our circumstances will quickly normalise, but there is no certainty of that."

