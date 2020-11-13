 

NPROXX scoops prestigious Innovation award

JÜLICH, Germany, Nov. 13, 2020 / PRNewswire / -- NPROXX has been awarded the "2020 AC2 Innovation Prize, District of Aachen" for the development of carbon fibre high pressure storage vessels for gaseous hydrogen storage. Weight and product quality are what set this technology apart from conventional products. As a result, these storage vessels are ideally suited for vehicle production and transport solutions for the mobility of the future. NPROXX sees itself as a key player in the innovative technology sector and is currently working on expanding its manufacturing capacity.

Sustainable energy, traffic and transportation systems using hydrogen

In his role as Jury Chairman, the District Administrator of the District of Euskirchen, Markus Ramers, presented the Innovation Prize Award to Dr. Rainer vor dem Esche, the Managing Director of NPROXX. In his laudatory speech, Ramers paid tribute to the winner as follows: "In market analyses, hydrogen was named as one of the most important energy carriers of the future. In order to convert to a sustainable energy, traffic and transportation system, there is no getting away from hydrogen. NPROXX understood this. In the wake of an energy revolution and movement away from coal production, the region is on the brink of profound change. The company is actively involved in bringing about this change in terms of innovation and climate protection. I wish NPROXX much success in their endeavours!"

"We are very proud to have been awarded this prize," Rainer vor dem Esche said. "The mobility of the future has begun! Our region is at the forefront. We, as NPROXX, would like to do our part with our storage solutions. The Managing Director went on to say that, "in this sense, we see this prize as motivation for the future, but also as appreciation for the work we have done."

Other well-wishers, District Administrator Wolfgang Spelthahn from the District of Düren, and the Mayor of Jülich, Axel Fuchs, also shared a few words. The AC2-award ceremony was under the patronage of Thomas Rachel, Parliamentary Secretary of State in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, who greeted the participants of the online event.

The winner of the innovation prize was selected by a high-level jury comprising representatives of successful and innovative companies from the district, renowned experts on the topic of innovation from research and development, and a representative from top level administrative officials.

Four other candidates were put forward this year for the AC2-Innovation Prize, including Caritas Betriebs- und Werkstätten GmbH (CBW) from Eschweiler and EuLog Service gGmbH from Euskirchen-Kuchenheim with social innovations as well as oculavis GmbH with a software and processing innovation and umlaut telehealthcare GmbH with a product innovation, both from Aachen.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331570/NPROXX.jpg



