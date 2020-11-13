 

EANS-Tip Announcement Österreichische Post AG / Quarterly report

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.11.2020, 09:45  |  66   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Österreichische Post AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 13.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com/~/media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-I
R/documents/all-documents-reports/en/2020/q3/austrian-post-interim-report-q1-3-2
020.pdf


Further inquiry note:
Austrian Post

Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400
harald.hagenauer@post.at


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
FAX:
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56747/4761725
OTS: Österreichische Post AG
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
Oesterreichische Post Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Oesterreichische Post 6,15 % Dividendenrendite! Wie lange noch?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Österreichische Post AG / Quarterly report - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Österreichische Post AG is declaring the following …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech for Good ist auf dem Vormarsch: Neuer Report der BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt zeigt den wachsenden Einfluss von nachhaltigen ...
"Vom Klatschen allein kann niemand leben" / Firmengruppen SeniVita und Dr. Wiesent setzen ...
RWI-Chef warnt vor Steuererhöhungen und langer Aussetzung der Schuldenbremse
Ford räumt ab: Sieben "sport auto Awards" für die Performance-Modelle der Marke (FOTO)
LG Bamberg bestätigt mit Urteil vom 03.11.2020: Keine Verjährung im VW Abgasskandal - Autobesitzer können auch 2020 noch klagen!
Wende im Daimler-Abgasskandal: Dr. Stoll & Sauer erstreitet erstes verbraucherfreundliche Urteil am OLG Köln / Wohncamper ...
E-Commerce-Boom vor Weihnachten: Fünf Tipps, wie Online-Händler bei Neukunden einen guten Eindruck hinterlassen (FOTO)
Mehr Liquidität und Zusatzeinkünfte: Jedes zweite Unternehmen will Maschinenkapazitäten vermieten
Ford präsentiert den neuen E-Transit - erste voll-elektrische Variante der global ...
Singles Day, Black Friday und El Buen Fin: Das sind die zehn größten Shopping-Events der Welt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital
Lidl tritt als erster deutscher Händler der Sustainable Rice Platform bei / Nachhaltig ...
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / New level of transparency in the textile industry: Lenzing introduces ...
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
EANS-News: Österreichische Post Q1-3 2020 / Paketwachstum kompensiert Rückgang in Brief & Werbepost

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:37 Uhr
236
Oesterreichische Post 6,15 % Dividendenrendite! Wie lange noch?
02.01.20
2
Österreichische Post vs. Service Properties: Das ist die bessere hochprozentige Dividendenaktie für