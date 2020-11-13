EANS-Tip Announcement Österreichische Post AG / Quarterly report
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
The company Österreichische Post AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 13.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com/~/media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-I
R/documents/all-documents-reports/en/2020/q3/austrian-post-interim-report-q1-3-2
020.pdf
Further inquiry note:
Austrian Post
Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400
harald.hagenauer@post.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
FAX:
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56747/4761725
OTS: Österreichische Post AG
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
