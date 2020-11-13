 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2020 / 09:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.52 EUR 2520.00 EUR
2.50 EUR 4737.50 EUR
2.60 EUR 2600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.5308 EUR 9857.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


13.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63552  13.11.2020 

