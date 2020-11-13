 

First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
13.11.2020, 09:45  |  106   |   |   

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with written reasons for the decision made on September 23, 2020 by the Mexican Federal Court on Administrative Matters (“Federal Court”), nullifying the Advance Pricing Agreement (“APA”) concluded in 2012 between PEM and the Mexican tax authority, Servicio de Administracion Tributaria (“SAT”).

 

The Federal Court’s decision directs SAT to re-examine the evidence and basis for the issuance of the APA with retroactive effect, for the following key reasons (i) SAT’s errors in analyzing PEM’s request for the APA and the evidence provided in support of the request; and (ii) SAT’s failure to request from PEM certain additional information before issuing the APA. The Company’s legal advisors having now reviewed the written reasons continue to be of the view that the Federal Court’s decision is flawed both due to procedural irregularities and failure to address the relevant evidence and legal authorities. The Company intends to appeal the decision to the Circuit Courts by the December 1, 2020 deadline.

 

The Company continues to seek an amicable resolution of its dispute with the Government of Mexico including by diplomatic channels of resolution. In addition, as previously disclosed, on May 13, 2020 the Company served a Notice of Intent to Submit a Claim on the Government of Mexico under the provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement (“NAFTA”). The Company therefore continues to maintain the option of seeking a resolution of its dispute with the Government of Mexico through international arbitration.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
First Majestic Silver Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA  Vancouver, BC, Canada – First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with written reasons for the decision made on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna gibt 5 Millionen Dollar schwere Platzierung von Einheiten über dem Marktwert bekannt
Relay Medical & Fio meldet Verträge im Wert von über $500.000 CAD für Fionet Mobile COVID-19 ...
Drone Delivery Canada meldet Absichtserklärung mit der CSC-Gruppe in Indien
Bodengestützte Gravitationsmessungen und magnetische, geophysikalische Untersuchungen beginnen auf ...
EnWave unterzeichnet erste kommerzielle Lizenz zur Zahlung von Lizenzgebührenür die Verarbeitung ...
Cartier vergibt für das Projekt Benoist Auftrag zur NI 43-101 konformen Ressourcenschätzung
Karora mit Rekordquartal und bereinigtes EBITDA von 23 Millionen US-Dollar und rekordtiefen AISC ...
Royal Helium beginnt ingenieurtechnische Studie für eine Helium-Polygenerations-Anlage in ...
Gold Lion schließt Schürfprogramm auf Robber Gulch ab
Cross River erwirbt Goldprojekt McVicar Lake in Nordwesten von Ontario
Titel
Halo Labs schließt Übernahme von Cannabis-Vertriebshändler Canmart aus Vereinigtem Königreich ...
Benchmark erbohrt 128,10 Meter mit 3,02 G/T Goldäquivalent und erweitert erheblich das Gebiet ...
Tochtergesellschaft von Relay Medical unterzeichnet verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb der ...
Nahezu ein Drittel der Besucher der TryTaat-Landingpage fordern Taat-Muster an, Gründer Joe ...
BevCanna gibt 5 Millionen Dollar schwere Platzierung von Einheiten über dem Marktwert bekannt
XPhyto sichert sich exklusives Abkommen zur Entwicklung psychedelischer Medikamente
Fosterville South verkündet Goldgehalt von 152 G/T Au beim Star of Glen Testprogramm beim Golden ...
Noram erhält die Genehmigung für die im Herbst geplante Phase-V-Bohrkampagne im Projekt Zeus und ...
Taat bestellt Frau Dr. Cindy Orser in seinen Beirat
Manganese X begrüßt die Wahl einer US-Regierung, die den Umweltschutz und heimische Lieferketten ...
Titel
Halo Labs schließt Übernahme von Cannabis-Vertriebshändler Canmart aus Vereinigtem Königreich ...
Benchmark erbohrt 128,10 Meter mit 3,02 G/T Goldäquivalent und erweitert erheblich das Gebiet ...
Millennial Lithium Corporation kündigt Inbetriebnahme der Lithiumcarbonat-Pilotanlage auf ihrem ...
Benchmark durchteuft bei Bohrungen 41,94 Meter mit 2,82 g/t Goldäquivalent und erweitert damit die ...
Potenzial von Benchmark wächst weiterhin mit neuen Entdeckungen entlang von zu 100 % ...
„Füllen der Pipeline“: Erste Lieferung von ca. 9.000 Taat-Kartons soll vor Ende November in Ohio ankommen, zusätzliche ...
XPhyto informiert über seine Auftragsentwicklungsprogramme für Medikamentenverabreichungssysteme
Tochtergesellschaft von Relay Medical unterzeichnet verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb der ...
Fosterville South – Bekanntgabe an die Aktionäre
Trillium Gold erwirbt große Landposition im Confederation Greenstone Belt in Red Lake
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: XPhyto: Der „Königsweg“ der Medikamentenverabreichung
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
XPhyto Therapeutics beginnt mit Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprogrammen für Infektionskrankheiten
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
Amex nimmt im Rahmen eines regionalen Erkundungsbohrprogramms bei Perron mehrere neue Goldziele ins ...
Metals Tech Limited - Vierteljährlicher Tätigkeitsbericht Dezember 2019
Halo Labs meldet sein Geschäftsergebnis für das 3. Quartal 2019
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
First Majestic geht gegen Entscheidung des Kreisgerichts über Nichtigerklärung des „Advance Pricing Agreement“ in Berufung
12.11.20
First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA
10.11.20
TRADING-CHANCE: SILBERAKTIEN: BULLENSTARK: Folge von Spitzen-Ergebnissen sucht seinesgleichen! Diese Silber-Aktie trotzt dem Markt! Kaufen!
07.11.20
GOLD/SILBER/MINEN: Kommt jetzt die Steroid Rallye?!
06.11.20
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows and Earnings
06.11.20
First Majestic meldet Finanzergebnis für das dritte Quartal und erzielt Umsätze, Cashflow und Erträge in Rekordhöhe
05.11.20
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows and Earnings
31.10.20
SILBER: Das könnte jetzt brenzlig werden!
27.10.20
Hecla Mining: Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.10.20
Fresnillo plc. : Unterstützung im Visier

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
40.793
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit
27.07.20
150
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!