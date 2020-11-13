 

Candidate for new chairman of Ambu A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 09:46  |  56   |   |   

﻿The Ambu A/S Board of Directors will propose that Jørgen Jensen is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting on 9 December 2020. The current chairman, Lars Rasmussen, will as previously announced not seek re-election.

Jørgen Jensen is an experienced executive and is recognized for his journey with Nilfisk-Advance and Widex/WS Audiology from which he stepped down as CEO in 2019. Jørgen Jensen has since focused on his non-executive career, and his current board roles include the chairmanship at Velux A/S, 3Shape A/S as well as the chairmanship of the private-public partnership Healthcare DENMARK.

Ambu’s CEO, Juan Jose Gonzalez, comments: “On behalf of the Executive Board, I would like to thank Lars Rasmussen for his time on the Ambu Board and for his contribution to the results achieved. We are excited to welcome Jørgen Jensen as our new chairman. His experience building global companies through rapid growth and innovation fits very well with Ambu's aspiration to become the world’s most innovative single-use endoscopy player."

Annual general meeting as online event
Ambu’s annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 9 December 2020 at 15.00 (CET) at Ambu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup. Due to the COVID-19 situation, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy or by post and follow the annual general meeting online at www.ambu.com/AGM rather than to attend in person.

CONTACTS

Investors
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

Media
Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Attachment


Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Candidate for new chairman of Ambu A/S ﻿The Ambu A/S Board of Directors will propose that Jørgen Jensen is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting on 9 December 2020. The current chairman, Lars Rasmussen, will as previously announced not …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Director/PDMR Shareholding
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
11.11.20
Annual report 2019/20 (Earnings release)