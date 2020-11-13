Candidate for new chairman of Ambu A/S

﻿The Ambu A/S Board of Directors will propose that Jørgen Jensen is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting on 9 December 2020. The current chairman, Lars Rasmussen, will as previously announced not seek re-election.

Jørgen Jensen is an experienced executive and is recognized for his journey with Nilfisk-Advance and Widex/WS Audiology from which he stepped down as CEO in 2019. Jørgen Jensen has since focused on his non-executive career, and his current board roles include the chairmanship at Velux A/S, 3Shape A/S as well as the chairmanship of the private-public partnership Healthcare DENMARK.