 

Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Launches 'Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts' Campaign in North America and Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 10:00  |  53   |   |   

Local expats will help unlock the #SecretsOfSuzhou for international travelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and its overseas marketing partner PHG Consulting have launched "Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts," a new integrated marketing campaign designed to bring the destination's fascinating cultural heritage to life for English-speaking travelers in North America and Europe. The campaign will showcase the top tourism attractions as well as more uncommon aspects of Suzhou just waiting to be discovered.

Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

While international travel restrictions remain in place, Suzhou-based expats will help tell the destination's story through social media, sharing their travel tips on Suzhou's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels using the hashtag #SecretsOfSuzhou. These local recommendations and corresponding itineraries will also appear on the destination's English-language website TravelToSuzhou.com, and related materials will be provided to English-speaking guests of Suzhou's top hotels. Four online events will take place in the coming months, giving consumers the opportunity to virtually engage with some of Suzhou's signature cultural activities including the annual New Year's Eve bell ringing celebration at Hanshan Temple, spring cultivation of Biluochun tea, and the Kunqu Opera. This immersive, Suzhou-style opera, one of the oldest forms of Chinese drama, will also be the centerpiece of an exclusive event for media, influencers, and key opinion leaders set to take place in London.

"Suzhou is a destination full of culture, beauty, and inspiration at every turn, and we are looking forward to sharing its secrets with North American and European travelers," said Lincoln Wang, director of international communication and cooperation for the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. "By working with local expats, we will demonstrate how to truly travel like a local, whether virtually or in person, when the time is once again right."

About Suzhou
 For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

For more information on Suzhou, visit TravelToSuzhou.com, and follow the destination on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332505/Suzhou_Tourism_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Launches 'Suzhou, The City of Culture & Arts' Campaign in North America and Europe Local expats will help unlock the #SecretsOfSuzhou for international travelers NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and its overseas marketing partner PHG Consulting have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral
Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Huawei's Ken Hu: 5G Creates New Value for Industries and New Growth Opportunities
CHTF2020 Opens in Shenzhen China to Showcase Global Pioneering Technologies and Discuss Future ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods