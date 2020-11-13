 

BigCommerce Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 10:12  |  78   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIGC) today announced the pricing of its previously announced follow-on public offering of its Series 1 common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at a price to the public of $68.00 per share. BigCommerce is offering 1,000,000 shares of its Series 1 common stock and the selling stockholders named in the registration statement, including certain members of management and entities affiliated with directors of the Company, are offering 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s Series 1 common stock. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of the Company’s Series 1 common stock at the public offering price. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a unique combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. BigCommerce powers both our customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. As of September 30, 2020, BigCommerce served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 150 countries, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony, and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

Disclaimer

