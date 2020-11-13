RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.11.2020, 10:07 | 46 | 0 | 0 13.11.2020, 10:07 | Auction date 2020-11-13 Loan 1060 Coupon 0.75 % ISIN-code SE0009496367 Maturity 2028-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 4,550 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield -0.177 Lowest accepted yield -0.179 Highest yield -0.171 % accepted at lowest yield 62.50

Auction date 2020-11-13 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 5,500 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,500 Number of bids 17 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield -0.008 Lowest accepted yield -0.009 Highest yield -0.005 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00







