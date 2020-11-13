RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2020-11-13
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,550
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|-0.177
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.179
|Highest yield
|-0.171
|% accepted at lowest yield
|62.50
|Auction date
|2020-11-13
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|5,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.008
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.009
|Highest yield
|-0.005
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
