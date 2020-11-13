 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Data Center of China Life to Empower User Analytics

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Data Center of China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“China Life”), a leading life insurance company in China, to deploy intelligent solutions for user analytics and enhance overall operational and service efficiency.

This partnership allows Aurora Mobile to provide Data Center of China Life with comprehensive and intelligent operating data statistics and analytics by leveraging its stable, secure, efficient, and intelligent big data analytics platform built on private cloud infrastructure. Aurora Mobile will help China Life more accurately understand its user needs, increase user conversion, improve user experience and retention. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading insurance APPs in China.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. The Company has successively launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. Aurora Mobile also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.

Aurora Mobile remains committed to helping mobile APP developers satisfy the growing demands for operational efficiency, generate business growth and drive monetization efforts. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to explore other strategic partnerships to help them incorporate digital operations, optimize decision-making and improve operational efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Disclaimer

