Hong Kong Cyberport leads blockchain development

Hong Kong, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology has been developing rapidly in recent years and its applications have broadened. Not only is the technology being applied to various segments of the financial industry, it has also expanded to cover other trades, allowing the process and storage of data to become more efficient and transparent. This has facilitated the development of new business models. A number of Cyberport community members firms are using blockchain technology to develop diversified solutions in the financial and non-financial industries. This includes enhancing asset transactions and improving business operation efficiency and transparency.

Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, said “Cyberport strongly believes that advancing Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development relies on a revolutionary and cutting-edge technology with potential to grow. Blockchain is a ground-breaking technology that allows multiple parties to participate and collaborate. The data storage and processing system is highly effective, transparent and credible. With its potential applications in the financial industry and other trades are far beyond imagination, Cyberport has identified blockchain as one of our key technology clusters. We take the initiative to collaborate with leading companies in this realm to provide start-ups with knowledge and usage examples of blockchain applications. Within our community, a growing number of start-ups have successfully developed blockchain solutions that address pain points of many industries. Not only has this enhanced a company’s operational efficiency and transparency, it has also created many new business models.”

Cyberport has implemented a number of measures to promote blockchain development. Key initiatives include teaming up with R3, a world-leading blockchain platform provider and FORMS HK, a pioneer of blockchain applications, to launch the “Block AdVenture Programme”. The programme provides technical training for start-ups, assisting them in developing blockchain technology solutions. In promoting its applications for enterprises, Cyberport has launched the “Blockchain & RegTech Speaker Series” between this August and October, where the financial industry was briefed on blockchain’s applications in digital assets, insurance and compliance. Next week, Cyberport will also co-organise “Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020” with NexChange, to examine topical issues such as “decentralised finance” and blockchain applications for enterprises.