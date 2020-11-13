 

Hong Kong Cyberport leads blockchain development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 10:49  |  99   |   |   

Start-up application solutions beyond the financial trade

Hong Kong, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology has been developing rapidly in recent years and its applications have broadened. Not only is the technology being applied to various segments of the financial industry, it has also expanded to cover other trades, allowing the process and storage of data to become more efficient and transparent. This has facilitated the development of new business models. A number of Cyberport community members firms are using blockchain technology to develop diversified solutions in the financial and non-financial industries. This includes enhancing asset transactions and improving business operation efficiency and transparency.

Blockchain applications promoter

Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, said “Cyberport strongly believes that advancing Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development relies on a revolutionary and cutting-edge technology with potential to grow. Blockchain is a ground-breaking technology that allows multiple parties to participate and collaborate. The data storage and processing system is highly effective, transparent and credible. With its potential applications in the financial industry and other trades are far beyond imagination, Cyberport has identified blockchain as one of our key technology clusters. We take the initiative to collaborate with leading companies in this realm to provide start-ups with knowledge and usage examples of blockchain applications. Within our community, a growing number of start-ups have successfully developed blockchain solutions that address pain points of many industries. Not only has this enhanced a company’s operational efficiency and transparency, it has also created many new business models.”

Cyberport has implemented a number of measures to promote blockchain development. Key initiatives include teaming up with R3, a world-leading blockchain platform provider and FORMS HK, a pioneer of blockchain applications, to launch the “Block AdVenture Programme”. The programme provides technical training for start-ups, assisting them in developing blockchain technology solutions. In promoting its applications for enterprises, Cyberport has launched the “Blockchain & RegTech Speaker Series” between this August and October, where the financial industry was briefed on blockchain’s applications in digital assets, insurance and compliance. Next week, Cyberport will also co-organise “Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020” with NexChange, to examine topical issues such as “decentralised finance” and blockchain applications for enterprises.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Cyberport leads blockchain development Start-up application solutions beyond the financial tradeHong Kong, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blockchain technology has been developing rapidly in recent years and its applications have broadened. Not only is the technology being applied to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...