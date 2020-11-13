 

SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions

13.11.2020   

Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Michael Rosenvold
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement entered into on 2 October 2017
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK  804.13
7,173 shares
d) Aggregated information
     Aggregated volume
      Price 		 

7,173 shares
DKK  5,768,032
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-12, 09:00 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Klaus Holse
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Sell
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 801.71
5,000 shares
d) Aggregated information
   Aggregated volume
   Price 		 

5,000 shares
DKK 4,008,556.50
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-12, 13:29 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

 Contact:

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.


