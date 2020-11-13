Watch how Volvo Cars drops new cars from 30 metres to help rescue services save lives

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - To allow rescue services to prepare for

To allow rescue services to prepare for any possible crash scenario and tosimulate the forces that erupt in the most extreme crashes, beyond what can besimulated with ordinary crash testing, Volvo Cars recently took equally extrememeasures. For the first time, it dropped several new Volvos multiple times froma crane, from a height of 30 metres.This approach helped create enough damage to adequately simulate the damagefound in the most extreme crash scenarios: think of single-car accidents at veryhigh speed, accidents whereby a car hits a truck at high speed, or accidentswhereby a car takes a severe hit from the side.In such situations, people inside the car are likely to be in a criticalcondition. Therefore the priority is to get people out of the car and to ahospital as quickly as possible, using hydraulic rescue tools known in theindustry as 'jaws of life'. Extrication specialists often talk about the goldenhour: they need to release and get a patient to the hospital within one hourafter the accident has happened."We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for manyyears," says Håkan Gustafson, a senior investigator with the Volvo Cars TrafficAccident Research Team. "That is because we have the same goal: to have saferroads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severeaccidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there aremethods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen."All findings from the crashes and the resulting extrication work will becollected in an extensive research report. This report will be made availablefree of use to rescue workers elsewhere, allowing them to benefit from thefindings and further develop their life-saving capabilities.Usually, rescue workers get their training vehicles from scrapyards. But thesecars are often up to two decades old. And in terms of steel strength, safetycage construction and overall durability, there is a vast difference betweenmodern cars and those built fifteen to twenty years ago. And new Volvos are madeof some of the hardest steel found in modern cars.This makes it crucial for rescue workers to constantly update their familiaritywith newer car models and review their processes, in order to develop newextrication techniques. In other words, these training sessions can mean thedifference between life and death. So at the request of the rescue services,Volvo Cars decided to step things up a notch."Normally we only crash cars in the laboratory, but this was the first time wedropped them from a crane," says Håkan Gustafson. "We knew we would see extremedeformations after the test, and we did this to give the rescue team a realchallenge to work with."A total of ten Volvos, of different models, were dropped from the crane severaltimes. Before the drop, Volvo Cars safety engineers made exact calculationsabout how much pressure and force each car needed to be exposed to, in order toreach the desired level of damage.Contact:Volvo Cars Media Relations+46 031-596525media@volvocars.comVideo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333278/Volvo_Cars_Drop.mp4Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333127/Volvo_Cars_drop_rescue_services.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4761818OTS: Volvo Car Corporation