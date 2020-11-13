 

Watch how Volvo Cars drops new cars from 30 metres to help rescue services save lives

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.11.2020, 11:15  |  66   |   |   
Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - To allow rescue services to prepare for
any possible crash scenario and to simulate the forces that erupt in the most
extreme crashes, beyond what can be simulated with ordinary crash testing, Volvo
Cars recently took equally extreme measures. For the first time, it dropped
several new Volvos multiple times from a crane, from a height of 30 metres.

It is the most extreme crash test ever executed by Volvo Cars, and a crucial
one. Extrication specialists often use cars crashed at the Volvo Cars Safety
Centre to hone their life-saving skills.

To allow rescue services to prepare for any possible crash scenario and to
simulate the forces that erupt in the most extreme crashes, beyond what can be
simulated with ordinary crash testing, Volvo Cars recently took equally extreme
measures. For the first time, it dropped several new Volvos multiple times from
a crane, from a height of 30 metres.

This approach helped create enough damage to adequately simulate the damage
found in the most extreme crash scenarios: think of single-car accidents at very
high speed, accidents whereby a car hits a truck at high speed, or accidents
whereby a car takes a severe hit from the side.

In such situations, people inside the car are likely to be in a critical
condition. Therefore the priority is to get people out of the car and to a
hospital as quickly as possible, using hydraulic rescue tools known in the
industry as 'jaws of life'. Extrication specialists often talk about the golden
hour: they need to release and get a patient to the hospital within one hour
after the accident has happened.

"We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for many
years," says Håkan Gustafson, a senior investigator with the Volvo Cars Traffic
Accident Research Team. "That is because we have the same goal: to have safer
roads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severe
accidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there are
methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen."

All findings from the crashes and the resulting extrication work will be
collected in an extensive research report. This report will be made available
free of use to rescue workers elsewhere, allowing them to benefit from the
findings and further develop their life-saving capabilities.

Usually, rescue workers get their training vehicles from scrapyards. But these
cars are often up to two decades old. And in terms of steel strength, safety
cage construction and overall durability, there is a vast difference between
modern cars and those built fifteen to twenty years ago. And new Volvos are made
of some of the hardest steel found in modern cars.

This makes it crucial for rescue workers to constantly update their familiarity
with newer car models and review their processes, in order to develop new
extrication techniques. In other words, these training sessions can mean the
difference between life and death. So at the request of the rescue services,
Volvo Cars decided to step things up a notch.

"Normally we only crash cars in the laboratory, but this was the first time we
dropped them from a crane," says Håkan Gustafson. "We knew we would see extreme
deformations after the test, and we did this to give the rescue team a real
challenge to work with."

A total of ten Volvos, of different models, were dropped from the crane several
times. Before the drop, Volvo Cars safety engineers made exact calculations
about how much pressure and force each car needed to be exposed to, in order to
reach the desired level of damage.

Contact:
Volvo Cars Media Relations
+46 031-596525
media@volvocars.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333278/Volvo_Cars_Drop.mp4

Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333127/Volvo_Cars_drop_rescue_services.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4761818
OTS: Volvo Car Corporation


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Watch how Volvo Cars drops new cars from 30 metres to help rescue services save lives To allow rescue services to prepare for any possible crash scenario and to simulate the forces that erupt in the most extreme crashes, beyond what can be simulated with ordinary crash testing, Volvo Cars recently took equally extreme measures. For …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech for Good ist auf dem Vormarsch: Neuer Report der BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt zeigt den wachsenden Einfluss von nachhaltigen ...
"Vom Klatschen allein kann niemand leben" / Firmengruppen SeniVita und Dr. Wiesent setzen ...
RWI-Chef warnt vor Steuererhöhungen und langer Aussetzung der Schuldenbremse
LG Bamberg bestätigt mit Urteil vom 03.11.2020: Keine Verjährung im VW Abgasskandal - Autobesitzer können auch 2020 noch klagen!
Ford räumt ab: Sieben "sport auto Awards" für die Performance-Modelle der Marke (FOTO)
E-Commerce-Boom vor Weihnachten: Fünf Tipps, wie Online-Händler bei Neukunden einen guten Eindruck hinterlassen (FOTO)
Ford präsentiert den neuen E-Transit - erste voll-elektrische Variante der global ...
Singles Day, Black Friday und El Buen Fin: Das sind die zehn größten Shopping-Events der Welt (FOTO)
MYPEGASUS als attraktiver Arbeitgeber ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
VDI-Umfrage: Schleppende Energiewende gefährdet 1,5-Grad-Ziel
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Fondsmanager müssen sich aus ihrem Anlagekorsett befreien / Multi-Axxion - Concept Fonds ...
Einfacher, besser, mehr: Behinderten-Pauschbeträge ab 2021 (FOTO)
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Aktuelle Entwicklung: Corona-Virus Update 13. November 2020
12:30 Uhr
Jahresendfristen 2020 bei Immobiliendarlehen
12:30 Uhr
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions
12:30 Uhr
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
12:30 Uhr
Evotec - Durchbruch oder Abbruch?
12:29 Uhr
Ölpreise geben nach - Auf Wochensicht aber Gewinne
12:28 Uhr
Colgate-Palmolive Aktie – Damit ihre Dividende ein Leben lang hält!
12:27 Uhr
Politik: Regierung sieht keinen Anlass für Lockerung der Corona-Regeln
12:26 Uhr
Ja aus Brüssel: Deutschland darf superschnelles Internet fördern
12:23 Uhr
Delivery Hero muss für Woowa-Joint Venture Geschäft abgeben - Aktie bricht ein