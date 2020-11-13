 

DGAP-News H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Quarterly Statement for third quarter of 2020

DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Quarterly Statement for third quarter of 2020

13.11.2020 / 11:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Quarterly statement for third quarter of 2020

- Recovery continued in third quarter of 2020

- EBITDA with EUR 14.1 million significantly above previous year

- Earnings projections of up to EUR 45.0 million confirmed

Salzbergen, November 13, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2020: Between July and September 2020 the company achieved a consolidated operating income (EBITDA - consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment ) of EUR 14.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 5.1 million.). It not only significantly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the strongest contribution to operating earnings in 2020. EBIT closed at EUR 1.9 million after last year's EUR -6.5 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2020 were almost balanced at EUR -0.1 Million (Q3-2019: EUR -8.4 million), the company closed the net income attributable to shareholders with EUR -1.2 million (Q3-2019: EUR -6.0 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year fell to EUR 208.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 274.7 million), in particular due to purchase quantities that increased during the current year but did not reach previous years' figures.

Overview of main key figures:

in million EUR 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Diff. absolute
Sales Revenues 649.9 824.7 -174.8
ChemPharm REFINING 397.5 513.8 -116.3
ChemPharm SALES 229.5 285.4 -55.9
PLASTICS 29.2 32.9 -3.7
Consolidation -6.4 -7.4 1.0
       
Consolidated Operative Income (EBITDA) 30.7 44.8 -14.1
ChemPharm REFINING 15.7 27.0 -11.3
ChemPharm SALES 17.8 22.5 -4.7
PLASTICS 0.2 -5.4 5.6
Consolidation -3.0 0.7 -3.7
       
EBIT -6.8 11.4 -18.2
EBT -12.8 5.6 -18.4
Net income attributable to shareholders -14.8 4.1 -18.9
Earnings per share (EUR) -0.40 0.11 -0.51
Operative Cashflow 44.6 71.1 -26.5
Free Cashflow 14.4 24.6 -10.2
  Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Diff. absolute
Sales Revenues 208.1 274.7 -66.6
ChemPharm REFINING 120.6 168.4 -47.8
ChemPharm SALES 78.6 97.4 -18.8
PLASTICS 11.0 10.9 0.1
Consolidation -2.1 -2.1 0.0
       
Consolidated operative income (EBITDA) 14.1 5.1 9.0
ChemPharm REFINING 8.7 4.1 4.6
ChemPharm SALES 6.5 7.3 -0.8
PLASTICS 0.4 -5.0 5.4
Consolidation -1.4 -1.3 -0.1
       
EBIT 1.9 -6.5 8.4
EBT -0.1 -8.4 8.3
Net income attributable to shareholders -1.2 -6.0 4.8
Earnings per share (EUR) -0.03 -0.16 0.13
Operative cashflow 5.2 20.0 -14.8
Free cashflow 0.8 3.7 -2.9
  30/9/2020 31/12/2019 Diff. absolute
Balance sheet total 765.7 838.6 -72.9
Equity 338.5 363.4 -24.9
Equity ratio (%) 44.2 43.3 0.9
 

For the full year H&R currently expects an achievable EBITDA of up to EUR 45.0 million.

