 

Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,
today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK
Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020. Infosys
was recognized for its ability to help organizations augment their digital
capabilities, modernize their core systems, and deliver design-led experiences
in an agile manner. Backed by deep domain expertise and experience, Infosys
leverages platforms such as Infosys PolyCloud Platform (https://www.infosys.com/
services/cloud-cobalt/offerings/multi-cloud-made-easy.html) and Infosys Cloud
Native Development Platform (https://www.infosys.com/services/open-source/offeri
ngs/cloud-native-development.html) , part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , to simplify and
accelerate cloud native journey for its clients.

Everest Group assessed 21 leading service providers through a multi-phased
research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities in the
cloud-native applications development space. Infosys' cloud-native application
development services include API, microservices, PaaS, observability, security,
and DevSecOps.

The key highlights of the report include:

- Design thinking approach and joint workshops with clients that have helped
build and demonstrate POCs, thus, fostering client confidence
- Mature set of tools and accelerators that enable predictability and
consistency in its cloud-native engagements
- Strong pool of domain experts across industry verticals, which enables it to
contextualize cloud-native solutions with a better understanding of clients'
businesses
- Infosys' upskilling initiatives that help provide consistent and quality
delivery teams in cloud-native engagements
- Extensive partnership with ISVs and cloud service providers to develop joint
solutions and enhanced service offerings for clients

"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on
enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and
cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasingly
relying on cloud-native development," said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director,
Everest Group . "Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilient
cloud-native applications leveraging Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.
