Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:

INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting,

today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK

Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020. Infosys

was recognized for its ability to help organizations augment their digital

capabilities, modernize their core systems, and deliver design-led experiences

in an agile manner. Backed by deep domain expertise and experience, Infosys

leverages platforms such as Infosys PolyCloud Platform (https://www.infosys.com/

services/cloud-cobalt/offerings/multi-cloud-made-easy.html) and Infosys Cloud

Native Development Platform (https://www.infosys.com/services/open-source/offeri

ngs/cloud-native-development.html) , part of Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , to simplify and

accelerate cloud native journey for its clients.



Everest Group assessed 21 leading service providers through a multi-phased

research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities in the

cloud-native applications development space. Infosys' cloud-native application

development services include API, microservices, PaaS, observability, security,

and DevSecOps.









- Design thinking approach and joint workshops with clients that have helped

build and demonstrate POCs, thus, fostering client confidence

- Mature set of tools and accelerators that enable predictability and

consistency in its cloud-native engagements

- Strong pool of domain experts across industry verticals, which enables it to

contextualize cloud-native solutions with a better understanding of clients'

businesses

- Infosys' upskilling initiatives that help provide consistent and quality

delivery teams in cloud-native engagements

- Extensive partnership with ISVs and cloud service providers to develop joint

solutions and enhanced service offerings for clients



"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on

enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and

cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasingly

relying on cloud-native development," said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director,

Everest Group . "Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilient

cloud-native applications leveraging Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,

solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



The key highlights of the report include:- Design thinking approach and joint workshops with clients that have helpedbuild and demonstrate POCs, thus, fostering client confidence- Mature set of tools and accelerators that enable predictability andconsistency in its cloud-native engagements- Strong pool of domain experts across industry verticals, which enables it tocontextualize cloud-native solutions with a better understanding of clients'businesses- Infosys' upskilling initiatives that help provide consistent and qualitydelivery teams in cloud-native engagements- Extensive partnership with ISVs and cloud service providers to develop jointsolutions and enhanced service offerings for clients"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure onenterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, andcost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasinglyrelying on cloud-native development," said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director,Everest Group . "Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilientcloud-native applications leveraging Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.