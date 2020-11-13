Photon Energy Completes Commissioning of 14.1 MWp in Its Hungarian Portfolio

- The Company has successfully commissioned two photovoltaic (PV) power plants with a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp near the municipality of Püspökladány, Hungary

Amsterdam - 13 November 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Group' or 'Company') announces that Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft. - the Group's Hungarian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services - has completed and grid-connected two PV power plants, with a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp, near the municipality of Püspökladány, Hungary. In total, the Company now owns and operates ten power plants with a combined installed capacity of 14.1 MWp in this location.

The two new power plants extend over 3.6 hectares and are connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. Together they are expected to generate around 4.1 GWh of clean electricity per year.

These latest additions expand the Group's current installed base in Hungary to 49.1 MWp, and its global proprietary portfolio of power plants to 74.7 MWp.

'We are thrilled to have finalized the commissioning of our largest cluster of utility-scale PV power plants in our Hungarian portfolio to date, having safely energised the last two of ten power plants at our Püspökladány site well ahead of schedule. This is another major milestone for the entire team of Photon Energy. With these projects we have exceeded 100 MWp in global EPC services and expanded the installed base of Hungarian power plants in our proprietary portfolio to 49.1 MWp, taking us closer to the goal of 75 MWp by the end of 2021,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy.