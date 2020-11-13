Shattuck Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“Shattuck has pioneered the development of bi-functional fusion proteins, and it is a testament to our team to be running multiple clinical trials in just four years from our founding,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “This has been a transformative year for Shattuck, and our additional clinical trials and support from a base of world-class investors was enabled by the clinical progress we have made to date. Shattuck now has the balance sheet and vast pipeline to support years of continued growth and execution, to aggressively develop SL-172154 as a differentiated asset in the CD47 field and to continue delivering on our partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals on SL-279252.”

Recent Business Highlights

Initiated Enrollment of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SL- 172154 : In August 2020, Shattuck announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its lead wholly owned asset SL-172154, the second clinical program to advance from its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC) platform. SL-172154 is a bi-functional fusion protein that simultaneously blocks the CD47/SIRPα checkpoint and activates the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) costimulatory receptor CD40. The Phase 1 trial will initially evaluate the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor effects of SL-172154 in patients with ovarian cancer. Initial Phase 1 dose escalation data from the trial are expected in the second half of 2021.





Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash and Investments : As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $134.9 million, which does not include total net proceeds of approximately $213.5 million from the Company’s IPO completed in October 2020.





As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $134.9 million, which does not include total net proceeds of approximately $213.5 million from the Company’s IPO completed in October 2020. Research and Development ( R&D ) Expenses: R&D expenses were $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.





R&D expenses were $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. General and Administrative ( G&A ) Expenses: G&A expenses were $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.





G&A expenses were $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net Loss: Net loss was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, or $1.54 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.96 per basic and diluted share.



Financial Guidance

The Company believes its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, together with the net proceeds of its successful IPO on The Nasdaq Global Select Market will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations through 2024, which is beyond results from its Phase 1 clinical trials of SL-172154 and SL-279252. This cash runway guidance is based on the Company’s current operational plans and excludes any additional funding that may be received or business development activities that may be undertaken.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding plans for our preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, the anticipated timing of the results from those studies and trials, and expectations regarding the time period over which our capital resources will be sufficient to fund our anticipated operations. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: the recent and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-in-place orders; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of our Phase 1 clinical trials; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to be filed on November 13, 2020 with the SEC. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financials

Shattuck Labs, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,600 $ 7,013 Short-term investments 6,339 32,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,315 3,355 Total current assets 142,254 42,442 Property and equipment, net 2,515 2,437 Other assets 89 90 Total assets $ 144,858 $ 44,969 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholder' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,350 $ 3,051 Accrued expenses 6,518 4,039 Deferred revenue – related party 8,613 12,894 Total current liabilities 16,481 19,984 Deferred revenue – related party net of current portion 19,722 9,571 Deferred rent 911 898 Total liabilities 37,114 30,453 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 49,064 49,064 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock 34,427 - Series B-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock 82,613 - Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,730 887 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10 ) 54 Accumulated deficit (60,081 ) (35,490 ) Total stockholders' deficit (58,360 ) (34,548 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 144,858 $ 44,969



