 

Financial calendar for 2021

H+H International A/S has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the holding of the Annual General Meeting in 2021:

11 February 2021:                                      Deadline for shareholders’ submission of proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting

4 March 2021:                                            Annual Report for 2020        

26 March 2021:                                          Annual General Meeting

17 May 2021:                                             Interim financial report for Q1 for 2021

12 August 2021:                                         Interim financial report for H1 for 2021

10 November 2021:                                    Interim financial report for Q1 – Q3 for 2021




H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

