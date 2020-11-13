 

Carsten Riisberg Lund appointed new FLSmidth Cement Industry President

Jan Kjaersgaard has decided to leave FLSmidth due to family reasons. Effective immediately, Carsten Riisberg Lund has been appointed new Cement Industry President and member of Group Executive Management.


Jan joined FLSmidth in March 2018 as President of the Product Company Division. In July 2018, he took the role as President of the Cement Industry, where he has had an instrumental role in establishing the operating model for our Cement business.

“I’d like to thank Jan for his time and service to FLSmidth. He joined in the middle of our reorganisation efforts and without hesitation took the lead in shaping a strong Cement industry organisation. We fully understand Jan’s need to focus on his family and wish him and his family the very best.” says Thomas Schulz, Group CEO.

Carsten has been with FLSmidth for 33 years in various roles, most recently as the President for Region Europe, North Africa and Russia (ENAR) where he has been responsible for all sales and service activities in the region, with a particular focus on customer relationships and creating a single interface to the customer. Carsten has played a vital role in implementing the new regional strategy and expanding FLSmidth’s presence in Eastern Europe. Carsten started his career as a Process and Commissioning Engineer, where he developed firsthand knowledge of Cement products and processes. Since then he has headed FLSmidth’s former Material Handling division and spent three years as Managing Director in India.

Carsten Riisberg Lund says, “The global cement industry is facing headwind these years, but with FLSmidth’s strong offering within sustainability, innovation and digitalization, I think we are well-positioned to help our customers de-carbonise and also continue to grow our aftermarket business.”

Thomas Schulz comments: “Carsten has a long-standing career with FLSmidth and has a track record of delivering results. I am confident in his ability to successfully lead the Cement organisation through a challenging time, while leveraging the opportunities within green technologies and ensuring improved profitability of our Cement business.”


