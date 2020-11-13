NICE inContact Named a Cloud Contact Center Leader by Gartner

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) report. The company was positioned the highest overall for its ability to execute.

This Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant evaluates CCaaS providers that can serve customers around the globe. This is the first year the Magic Quadrant has evaluated vendors in one global report, assessing providers based on global execution and vision. This Magic Quadrant provides the following quadrant description for Leaders: “Leaders are best described as suppliers with strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and with an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces.”

NICE inContact serves companies of all sizes with its cloud customer experience platform, CXone, fueling exceptional experiences for both customers and agents by unifying Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Engagement Management, and Automation & Artificial Intelligence. CXone supports more than 500,000 agents in the cloud in more than 100 countries.

According to the Gartner report, “CCaaS solutions are largely systems of differentiation.” The report continues, “we know from market surveys that customers can achieve a better customer experience in the digital channel. Organizations that wish to capitalize on this will shift their customer service strategy to focus on providers that offer a digital-first customer service proposition. Emerging providers with a digital first proposition offer an alternative approach to upgrading from legacy customer-premises equipment.”

The report notes that “2020 has been a catalytic year for cloud services, with the COVID-19 pandemic triggering organizations to rethink their customer service strategies — initially to incorporate remote working, and subsequently digital agility and cost optimization initiatives. Most CCaaS providers have experienced strong demand for their services through 2020, as organizations uncover inherent inflexibility in premises-based contact center platforms or, simply, they have been unable to cope with sudden increases in contact volumes. Through the pandemic, CCaaS providers have demonstrated their agility and flexibility to rapidly deliver new services such that we expect CCaaS will dominate contact center decision making from this year forward.”